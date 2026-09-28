Iran's Foreign Ministry: Sayyed Nasrallah unique model of courage, foresight in confronting occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described former Hezbollah secretary-general Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah as a unique model of courage and foresight in confronting occupation.

The Foreign Ministry released a statement on Sunday to commemorate the second anniversary of Nasrallah’s martyrdom. It honored Nasrallah for his role and legacy in defending Lebanon, supporting the Palestinian cause, and confronting occupation.

The ministry also commemorated Martyr Nasrallah, Martyr Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, and other resistance figures who were assassinated, including Martyr Qassem Soleimani, Martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, Martyr Yahya Sinwar, and Martyr Muhammad al-Ghamari, describing resistance against oppression and occupation as part of this school of thought.

The statement described Nasrallah, who led Hezbollah for three decades, as a model of courage, foresight, and strength in confronting the Israeli regime and its American supporters.

“Today, the people of Lebanon, the region and the world are experiencing more than ever the reality that confronting the occupation and warmongering of a racist and authoritarian regime that recognizes no limits in its crimes and brutality and honors no commitments or agreements requires the continuation of dignified resistance,” the statement noted.

The Foreign Ministry also strongly condemned the assassination of Nasrallah and his companions, including Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan, and stressed the need to prosecute and punish those responsible for and behind the attack.

The statement reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon’s independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty, and national unity, describing a strong and independent Lebanon as one of the pillars of lasting stability and security in the region.

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