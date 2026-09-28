Tehran Province to hold rallies marking Sayyed Nasrallah’s martyrdom anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: People in cities and towns across Tehran Province will hold evening rallies on Sunday to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an Iranian official says.

Mohsen Mahmoudi, head of the Islamic Propagation Coordination Council in Tehran Province, told IRNA on Sunday that the gatherings would be held in squares and main streets across the province.

“Simultaneously with the second anniversary of the martyrdom of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, known as the Master of Resistance, who is a symbol of steadfastness, self-sacrifice, resistance and adherence to the principles of that great man of the Islamic and Arab world, the people of Tehran Province will gather in squares and main streets to commemorate his memory,” Mahmoudi said.

He said people in the province have held gatherings at more than 100 urban and rural locations over the past seven months to express support for the Islamic Republic and Iran’s Armed Forces.

Mahmoudi added that Israel believed that killing Nasrallah could destroy the path and school of resistance and steadfastness he represented, but said the movement “cannot be stopped.”

Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on September 27, 2024. Hezbollah confirmed his martyrdom the following day.

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