Badr Organization chief condemns US sanctions on Iranian airlines

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of Iraq’s Badr Organization denounced the sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on Iranian airlines.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Baghdad Saturday on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement’s chiefs Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, Hadi al-Amiri said, “We strongly reject and condemn the unjust blockade of Iran by the United States, particularly the recent restrictions on flights.”

He added, “We call upon the Iraqi government not to yield to this unjust decision, as this issue represents the first test for realizing the country’s full and comprehensive sovereignty.”

The secretary-general of the Badr Organization emphasized, “The Iraqi government must heed the will of the Iraqi people and reconsider this unjust decision.”

Participants at the gathering also chanted slogans condemning the blockade and sanctions imposed on Iranian aviation.

On September 8, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 27 Iranian airlines and issued a cautionary statement warning that international airports, fuel distributors, ground-handling enterprises, and other service providers that engage with sanctioned carriers would be subject to secondary sanctions.

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