Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s legacy of resistance will endure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has marked the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late secretary-general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, saying his legacy of resistance and dignity will endure.

In a message on Sunday, Araghchi paid tribute to Nasrallah, saying his name has become intertwined with the contemporary history of Lebanon, the West Asia region, and decades of struggle to end occupation and defend the sovereignty, dignity, and honor of the region's peoples.

He described Nasrallah as belonging to a generation of men who learned politics amid occupation, war, and successive regional crises, and who firmly believed that no nation can be permanently deprived of its right to sovereignty, dignity, and self-determination through force, threats, and intimidation.

He said Nasrallah’s martyrdom, while a heavy loss for Hezbollah, the people of Lebanon, and all free people of the world, once again proved a historical reality: that the elimination of individuals never means the elimination of the ideas and ideals rooted in the historical experience of nations.

The foreign minister noted that the history of Lebanon, Palestine, and the region has shown that deeply rooted political and historical issues cannot be removed through assassination, intimidation, and elimination, because no nation can be dissuaded from demanding its rights and dignity by removing its heroes and leaders.

Araghchi also praised Sheikh Naim Qassem for assuming the heavy responsibility of leading Hezbollah during a difficult period following the loss of the “Sayyed of Resistance,” saying his leadership demonstrated the continuation of the path of seeking justice and resistance against mounting pressures.

Araghchi extended his condolences and congratulations on the second anniversary to the families of the martyrs, the noble people of Lebanon, and all those standing for the freedom, independence, and dignity of their land.

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