Iranian FM: Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani was 'heir to Shia jurisprudence'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has offered his condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, describing the high-ranking authority of the Shia world as an heir to Shia jurisprudence who left behind an enduring legacy of deep knowledge, piety, humility and sincerity.

In a message issued on Monday, Araghchi expressed his condolences over the loss of the godly scholar and wise jurist, calling it a great loss and tragedy for the Islamic seminaries, the scholarly and religious community, and all followers of the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

Citing the Islamic tradition "When a scholar dies, a breach is made in Islam that nothing can repair until the Day of Resurrection," the foreign minister said the distinguished jurist had passed into the presence of God after a lifetime of scholarly endeavor, training students and safeguarding the precious heritage of Shia jurisprudence.

He extended his condolences to the anticipated Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, other grand sources of emulation, the Islamic seminaries, esteemed scholars and clerics, the noble people of Iran and all followers and admirers of the late cleric across the world.

Araghchi asked God Almighty to grant the departed scholar elevated status and companionship with the divine saints, and to bestow patience and reward upon his honorable family and all his survivors.

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