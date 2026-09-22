Iran's judiciary chief: Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's life overflowed with benevolence and virtue

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has offered his condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, saying the late cleric's blessed life was "filled with good deeds" and a practical record "overflowing with benevolence and virtue."

In a message issued on Monday, Mohseni Ejei expressed sorrow over the loss of the high-ranking jurist and source of emulation, describing his death as a great and irreparable blow.

He said the late ayatollah's tireless efforts in teaching and learning the jurisprudence of the household of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon them) were widely recognized and remarkable.

The judiciary chief described him as a faithful guardian of the authentic and ancient heritage of Shia Islam, a pillar of the Islamic seminaries and one of the most prominent scholarly and practical figures of the luminous school of Ja'fari jurisprudence.

He noted that the cleric's scholarly standing, alongside his training of outstanding and distinguished students, combined with his piety and sincerity, made him a comprehensive personality.

Hojatoleslam Mohseni Ejei extended his condolences to the anticipated Imam Mahdi (AS), senior scholars, sources of emulation, seminary students, the Islamic seminaries, and Shia Muslims, admirers and followers of the late cleric — particularly his noble and exalted family.

He asked God Almighty to bestow His mercy, grace, favor and forgiveness upon the departed scholar.

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