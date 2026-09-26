Bahrain’s February 14 coalition mourns Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain's February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition has expressed its condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Musa Shobeiri Zanjani, describing him as one of the pillars of Islamic seminaries and a leading authority of the Islamic ummah.

In a message of condolence addressed to Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), the grand sources of emulation, and Islamic seminaries, the coalition mourned the loss of the prominent cleric.

"His Eminence was one of the pillars of the seminaries and a great authority among the sources of emulation in the Islamic ummah, to whom many people turned for jurisprudential and doctrinal matters," the statement read. "God Almighty granted him success in serving the religion of his grandfather, training scholars, and supporting Islamic seminaries through his valuable books in various fields. His passing is therefore a great loss for the seminaries and the true religion."

Meanwhile, the political council of the February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition, in a note posted on its official account on the X platform (formerly Twitter), recalled the late marja's honorable positions regarding the oppression of the Bahraini people and his support for the struggles of the country's scholars.

"He was the best helper and supporter," the council stated, adding that such paternal support from the great religious authorities for the oppressed Bahraini people is a source of pride, honor, and deep gratitude.

Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani was widely respected as one of the most prominent Shia authorities, known for his decades of scholarly service, his extensive writings, and his unwavering support for the oppressed. His passing has drawn condolences from religious and political figures across the region.

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