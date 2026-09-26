Photos: Commemoration ceremony for demise of Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani at Hazrat Masoumeh Holy Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commemoration ceremony for the demise of Ayatollah Sayyed Mousa Shobeiri Zanjani was held on Wednesday afternoon (September 23, 2026) in the Imam Khomeini (RA) prayer hall of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh (s.a.), with the presence of sources of emulation, scholars, national figures, and the public. Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri delivered a speech at the ceremony.