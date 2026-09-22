Iran's parliament speaker: Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani's demise leaves an 'unfillable void' in Islamic seminaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has offered his condolences over the passing of Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, describing the loss as heavy and irreparable for the Islamic seminaries, the clerical community and followers of the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

In a message issued on Monday, Ghalibaf paid tribute to the late cleric's scholarly and spiritual standing, citing a saying from Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his progeny): "When a scholar dies, it is a calamity that cannot be compensated and a breach that cannot be repaired; he is a star that has been extinguished, and the death of a tribe is easier than the death of a scholar."

The parliament speaker said the departed cleric was one of the most prominent scholarly and spiritual figures of the Islamic seminaries in our time, spending his blessed life on deepening religious understanding, promoting the faith, research and teaching, training students and safeguarding the luminous teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).

He described the late ayatollah's unmatched scholarly precision, depth of jurisprudence, memory and vast command of Shia scholarly heritage — combined with humility, simple living, purity of heart, piety, gracious morals and loyalty to the leadership — as having made him a unique personality trusted and respected by scholars and believers alike.

Ghalibaf said Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani was not only a source of emulation and a distinguished professor in the seminaries, but one of those scholars whose presence gave the religious community calm, confidence and assurance. He was, the speaker said, one of the spiritual pillars of the Shia world and a figure whose name and presence formed part of Iran's religious and scholarly memory.

He noted that the cleric's passing, after nearly a century of scholarly and spiritual endeavor, does not mean the extinguishing of a bright lamp of knowledge, piety and virtue. His precious legacy, Ghalibaf said, will live on through his scholarly works, his students and those trained in his school, and in the memory of the seminaries and the religious community — and his services to the Shia world will endure.

The parliament speaker extended his condolences to the anticipated Imam Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance), Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, other grand sources of emulation, the seminaries, the late cleric's students and admirers, his noble family and all the faithful people of Iran.

He asked God Almighty to grant the godly scholar elevated status and companionship with his pure ancestors, and to bestow patience and reward upon his survivors and all those in mourning.

"May God unite the exalted soul of this wise jurist with the divine saints and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)," Ghalibaf concluded.

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