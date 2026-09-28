Ghalibaf mocks US claims over Iran’s control of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed a US assertion that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz, saying market pricing tells a different story.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf mocked the “US gaslighting bureau” and said that while Washington claims Iran does not control the strait, the market is pricing in a significant premium, $35 above pre-invasion levels, or $50 using dated and actual figures.

“So either the market’s dumb or the US narrative-laundromat is faking it,” he wrote.

He added sarcastically that there is a “free-dollar vending machine in Hormuz for believers,” urging them to “go grab it.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments that Iran has closed since the early days of the joint US-Israeli aggression against the country.

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