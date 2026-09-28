Judiciary Chief: Iran thwarted enemy blockade plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei says the enemy had assumed that a naval blockade would prevent essential goods from reaching Iran, but Iran thwarted the calculation and took the initiative.

During a visit to one of the country’s strategic dry ports, Mohseni-Ejei said the enemy had sought to use war and a comprehensive blockade to cause shortages and famine in Iran, but had failed to achieve this goal.

He added that the continued import of goods during and after the imposed war was the result of the round-the-clock efforts of officials and those involved in the process, describing their efforts as “silent acts of dedication.”

The Judiciary chief stressed that despite extensive pressure during the two recent wars, Iran was not defeated militarily, socially or economically, and that the plot to create famine in the country had also failed.

He said the enemy had assumed that a naval blockade would prevent essential goods from reaching Iran, but the country had thwarted this calculation by taking the initiative.

Mohseni-Ejei stressed that the Judiciary is ready to support all sectors involved in importing essential goods, emphasizing that the import, unloading, and distribution of basic necessities must not be halted even for a moment.

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