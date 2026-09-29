Iranian FM: International community must hold US, Israel accountable for their illegal actions

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran attributed the prevailing insecurity in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to the interventionist and illegal actions of the United States and the Zionist regime, saying that the international community must hold them accountable for all the resulting humanitarian, security, and economic consequences.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, Chair of The Elders, met and held talks on the morning of Monday with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in New York where he attended the annual session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, Views were exchanged regarding international trends, challenges in international relations, threats to global peace and security, and ways to address these dangers and challenges.

....................

End/ 257