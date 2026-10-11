Iranian FM calls Netanyahu a ‘degenerate gambler’ seeking to escape justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “wanted war criminal,” who is sacrificing American lives and resources to save himself from justice.

“Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal with Arab, American & Iranian blood on his hands. To escape justice, he has no regard for his own people either,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

Comparing the Israeli premier to a degenerate gambler, the foreign minister said Netanyahu was desperately seeking to save himself by drawing on more American blood and resources.

“Even US Senators want out,” Araghchi added, pointing to growing calls in the United States to withdraw from the conflict.

Araghchi made the remarks while sharing revelations by a senior Israeli general concerning Netanyahu’s response to the October 7, 2023 events.

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