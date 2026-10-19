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Araghchi warns Netanyahu that Iran has “unfinished jobs” with Israel

19 October 2026 - 09:09
News ID: 1879847
Source: Mehr News
Araghchi warns Netanyahu that Iran has “unfinished jobs” with Israel

Iran has unfinished business with Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in response to Benjamin Netanyahu's latest rhetoric, telling him to be careful if he tries again.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has unfinished business with Israel, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in response to Benjamin Netanyahu's latest rhetoric, telling him to be careful if he tries again.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said Iran has unfinished business with Israel in a social media post responding to rhetoric from the Zionist regime's prime minister.

"Last time you wanted to "finish the job", Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi posted on X. 

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS," he underlined.

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