Al-Hakim urges dialogue to end regional tensions during meeting with Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, called for an end to regional tensions and war through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Al-Hakim made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baghdad on Sunday.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the annual session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at the headquarters of the National Wisdom Movement to discuss regional political developments, ways to restore stability and security, and the role of the Baghdad gathering in reflecting the Muslim world’s positions on issues facing Iraq and the region.

Al-Hakim praised the Iranian people’s resilience in confronting challenges and stressed the need to halt tensions and bring the regional war to an end. He said crises should be resolved through dialogue and understanding in a way that could produce mutually acceptable solutions while safeguarding the sovereignty and security of regional countries.

The Iraqi leader also highlighted his country’s political, social and security achievements, emphasizing the importance of protecting stability and preserving the gains made in recent years.

He further warned of possible movements by the terrorist group Daesh following the end of the international coalition’s mission against the group in Iraq. Al-Hakim called for continued vigilance and preparedness to address potential threats posed by the group.

He also underscored the need to send reassuring messages to Iraq’s various social and political components, describing national solidarity and domestic cohesion as essential to confronting the challenges facing the country.

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