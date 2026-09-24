Hakim to Sisi: Solution to Regional Crises Does Not Pass Through Military Path

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, in a meeting with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the President of Egypt, while emphasizing the depth of bilateral relations between Iraq and Egypt, considered the growing trend of relations between the two countries in various fields in the recent phase reassuring and expressed hope that these relations would be further strengthened within the framework of strategic synergy between the two friendly and brotherly countries.

In this meeting, he emphasized that Iraq is on the verge of achieving an important sovereign achievement with the end of the mission of the international coalition forces fighting ISIS at the end of September.

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement went on to note that Iraq's economy has the ability to overcome the current crisis caused by regional tensions and seeks to take fundamental steps in strengthening a diverse economic system based on realizing the aspirations of the Iraqi nation and providing the necessary economic components for development.

On the regional front as well, Hakim emphasized the importance of distancing from the tension-creating actions that have dominated the region this year and noted that sustainable solutions cannot be reached with the language of weapons and violence.

He added that the precedence of military logic over various arenas will have a negative impact, and this is what we are witnessing in the current political crisis, especially in the energy field.

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement also emphasized support for Egypt's efforts in defending the rights of the Palestinian nation and ending the oppression inflicted upon them and praised Egypt's initiative for the reconstruction of Gaza.

He expressed hope that Arab countries would join hands to restore hope to Arab nations suffering from numerous problems and added that Arab countries have a common destiny, and their solidarity is the only way out of the current inflamed situation in the world.

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