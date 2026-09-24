Unity of the Islamic Ummah, Condition for Confronting Arrogance, Liberating Jerusalem

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, the Secretary-General of the Ummah Movement of Lebanon, at the second international meeting "The Mission of the Ummah of Muhammad," held by the Qadimoun World Assembly, citing the verse "And hold firmly to the rope of God all together and do not become divided," emphasized the necessity of the unity of the Islamic ummah and unified resistance against enemies, and said, "God has asked Muslims to stand against oppression and aggression by maintaining unity and a cohesive rank."

Referring to the goals of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, he stated, "From the beginning of the revolution, one of Imam Khomeini's (r.a.) main goals was supporting Palestine, and the phrase 'Today Iran and tomorrow Palestine' expressed this very approach." According to Jabri, the Iranian nation, over more than 47 years, despite sanctions and pressures, has continued its support for Palestine and Jerusalem.

The Secretary-General of the Ummah Movement of Lebanon considered Imam Khamenei the continuer of this path in supporting the liberation of Palestine and said that in continuation of this process, various resistance currents from Iran to Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and Yemen came together under what he called the "resistance axis."

He added, "What the enemy tried to present as the 'Shia Crescent' is in fact, from his perspective, the 'Crescent of Resistance' that has extended from Tehran to Baghdad, Damascus, Beirut, and Palestine, and Yemen has also played its role in this path."

Sheikh Abdullah Jabri, referring to the recent developments and conflicts in the region, said, "These conditions have once again made the Islamic ummah aware of the Palestinian issue, and today the paths of truth and falsehood, from his perspective, have become clearer to the people than in the past."

He also emphasized the necessity of increasing the Islamic ummah's awareness and understanding of the capacities, resources, and sanctities of Islamic lands and said Muslims must know that they have a common mission and project and should not submit to what he called the "American-Israeli-Western project."

Jabri concluded by emphasizing that the Islamic ummah must act united and cohesive to achieve its goals and said Muslims must at least come together under the umbrella of humanity, ethics, and the teachings of the religion of Islam and, by providing the means of victory, act upon the divine promise "If you support God, He will support you and plant you firmly."

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