Martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei Brought About "Re-Birth of Ummah", Necessity of Unity in Islamic World

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Siraj-ul-Haq, a Senator and former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, in remarks emphasizing the concept of the "single ummah," stated, "God has promised this ummah that He will preserve His Quran and religion until the Day of Judgment, and throughout history, He has always raised individuals to guard and defend the religion who were willing to sacrifice their lives and their entire existence on this path."

He considered Ayatollah Khamenei to be among the prominent figures of this current and said, "He spent a large part of his life on the path of the ummah's unity, confronting colonialism, and standing against systems opposed to divine sovereignty, and ultimately offered the last drop of his blood on this path as well." According to Siraj-ul-Haq, Ayatollah Khamenei is not merely the name of an individual but the symbol of a long struggle for religion, resistance, standing against falsehood, and striving for the unity of the Islamic ummah.

The former Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, referring to the Palestinian issue, added, "Ayatollah Khamenei's efforts to support Palestine and strengthen the resistance movement, according to him, led to the organization, strengthening of capabilities, and increase in the morale of Palestinian fighters." He emphasized that the Palestinians considered him a leader, a supporter, and an "umbrella" for resistance against America and the Israeli regime.

Siraj-ul-Haq also considered the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei a factor in creating a new transformation among the Iranian nation and strengthening unity and said that this martyrdom, in his words, brought about the "re-birth of the ummah." Referring to the model of Karbala and Imam Husayn (a.s.), he emphasized the necessity of continuing efforts for the unity of the Islamic ummah.

Referring to Iran-Pakistan relations, he stated that the people of Pakistan want the relations between the two countries to be strengthened as much as possible and added, "Iran and Pakistan have supported each other in difficult times, and now this cooperation must become a model for the entire Islamic ummah." Siraj-ul-Haq emphasized that the current conditions, according to him, cannot be confronted by the action of one country alone, and he considered the realization of this goal dependent on the unity of the ummah.

He concluded by citing the verse "Among the believers are men who have been true to what they pledged to God" and said it is now the turn of other Muslims to overcome differences, selfishness, and even some of their personal desires in order to prevent division and dispersion of the ummah. Siraj-ul-Haq also, referring to Allamah Iqbal's view on Iran's capacity, called for Iran to play a central role in bringing Arab and Ajam nations closer together and strengthening the unity of the Islamic world.

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