"Sent Ummah" Does Not Remain Spectator of History; It Enters Field to Aid Oppressed

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Citing the verse "Say, 'I only advise you of one thing: that you stand for God,'" he said, "Standing for God means that a person should not be a spectator in the face of oppression and should not consider aiding the oppressed as merely the duty of others." According to al-Yaser, the sent ummah is an ummah that awakens, recognizes its responsibility, and enters action when there is a need to take a stance.

This Iraqi media activist, referring to regional developments, stated that from Palestine to Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria, currents and nations have stood against occupation, oppression, and aggression, and the issue of aiding the oppressed is no longer limited to geographical borders. He emphasized that Muslims, despite differences in countries and nations, have common elements such as the Quran, the qibla, the Prophet (p.b.u.h.), and common issues, and the difference of political borders should not turn the ummah into islands separate from one another.

Al-Yaser stated that if a human being is oppressed in Palestine, their issue should not be considered merely the issue of Palestinians, and in the event of aggression against any Islamic country, the principle should be "aiding the oppressed and rejecting oppression." He also emphasized that the movement of the sent ummah should not mean creating chaos, hatred among nations, or turning religious and political differences into internal conflict; rather, the unity of the ummah must overcome its differences.

Referring to the remarks of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran about the role of the people in confronting crises, he said, "The power of the Islamic ummah is not only in possessing weapons but in its awareness, will, and sense of responsibility." According to him, Muslims should not allow political borders to separate them from common issues; because oppression does not become a just matter by being transferred from one country to another.

Aliya al-Yaser concluded by emphasizing that the "sent ummah" is not an ummah that waits for salvation from others, saying that this ummah must become aware itself, preserve its unity, and rush to aid the oppressed in ways that preserve human dignity and societal stability. He considered the mission of the Great Prophet (p.b.u.h.) to be a mission for building an ummah possessing a mission and emphasized, "An ummah aware of its mission does not remain a spectator of history but is present in making history."

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