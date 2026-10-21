Nuclear issue just a pretext; US opposes Iran’s Islamic establishment, resistance: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the United States’ dispute with Iran lies in Washington’s opposition to Iran’s Islamic establishment and its refusal to accept American dominance, describing the nuclear issue as just a pretext.

“In my view, what they oppose and refuse to accept is the thinking underpinning Iran’s [Islamic] establishment and the Iranian mindset,” the top diplomat said during an extended exclusive interview with Iraqi Media Network on Tuesday.

He added that Washington rejected an outlook centered on resisting American domination and refusing to submit to US power. “Therefore, as you said, the nuclear issue is nothing more than a pretext,” Araghchi said.

“Bear in mind that we entered into three rounds of negotiations with the American side, and all three previous rounds ultimately led to war against us,” the foreign minister stated.

The official was referring to the two rounds of unprovoked aggression that the United States and the Israeli regime launched against Iran respectively last June and from February 28 until April 7 this year, both of which took place amid negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He was also pointing to negotiations in June that led to realization of a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding between the two sides, which was subsequently violated by Washington.

“Therefore, there is no trust in the American approach,” Araghchi said.

According to the top diplomat, Iran has, however, forwarded a Seven-Day Plan aimed at conditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz that the Islamic Republic has closed in retaliation for the latest round of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression and persisting American violations.

The official outlined Iran’s proposed sequence for ending the current impasse as the United States’ first fulfilling its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum, followed by an understanding on the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway’s reopening under agreed arrangements, and further negotiations towards a final agreement.

The plan has been proposed in order to prevent diplomacy from collapsing altogether, he said, stating that diplomatic efforts would yield result “provided the other side honors the understandings reached.”

Progress depends on Washington honoring its previous commitments and reaching an understanding over the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said.

Asked whether the Islamic Republic might reconsider its policies and ideology in light of the economic pressure imposed by Washington, the foreign minister asserted that Iranians had accepted these costs to “preserve their dignity, independence, honor, and greatness.”

Tehran’s immediate demand was that Washington implement the commitments contained in the Islamabad understanding, he said, adding that only after those commitments were honored, the parties could move on to other issues.

The foreign minister noted that Tehran had also been working with Oman on designated maritime routes through the strait. Araghchi said the routes had been mapped and their geographical coordinates established, adding that they would need to be registered with the International Maritime Organization and submitted for its consideration.

He presented the arrangements with Oman as groundwork for a potential future reopening.

The foreign minister also rejected the suggestion that Iran’s actions in Hormuz should be viewed independently of the war, arguing that the current situation had resulted from American-Israeli aggression.

Citing continued American violations and their repercussions, Araghchi said, “The whole world must understand that it is the American side, not Iran, that is blocking the way.”

The official, meanwhile, underscored that, at the same time as being prepared for diplomacy, the Islamic Republic was preparing for the possibility of renewed unwarranted aggression.

“I reiterate that we are just as prepared for diplomacy as we are for war.”

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