Iranian FM calls for accountability over wartime environmental destruction

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that protecting the environment against military aggression and holding the enemies accountable is an indisputable necessity.

Araghchi made the comment in an Instagram post featuring his attendance and speech at the first international conference “Ecocide: The Silent War Crime.”

He wrote that during his remarks on Sunday at the first ECOCIDE international conference, held at the headquarters of Iran’s Department of Environment, he had stated that environmental destruction during war is a silent crime with consequences extending beyond the battlefield.

The foreign minister said that US and Israeli military attacks against Iran and the targeting of the country’s oil and energy facilities have created serious environmental hazards that could threaten human health, natural resources, and the right of future generations to a healthy environment.

Araghchi said that protecting the environment against military aggression and holding the enemies of this land and soil accountable is an indisputable necessity, adding, “We will neither forgive nor forget!”

........................

End/ 257