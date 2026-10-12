‘Don’t let my friends be forgotten’: Surviving Minab student writes to Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday he has received a letter from a surviving student of the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Minab, which came under a deadly US missile attack late in February, and published its text in an Instagram message.

“Today, on the sidelines of the international conference ‘Ecocide: The Silent War Crime,’ I received a letter from Fatemeh-Zahra Sheikh-Abadi, a surviving student of the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Minab,” Araghchi wrote in the message.

Araghchi said that in the letter, she remembers her friends and classmates—Niayesh, Sonaz, Baran, and Zeinab—children who were martyred in the US attack on the Shajareh Tayyebah School in Minab on February 28.

Fatemeh-Zahra wrote that she survived to speak about her friends and keep their memory alive, the foreign minister noted.

She also asks the United Nations why it does not act against this catastrophe and in support of children’s rights, and calls on the Iranian people not to let her friends be forgotten, he added.

“For me and my colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, receiving this letter is a responsibility beyond sympathy for the martyred children of Minab; our real responsibility is to record the truth, pursue the legal and international dimensions of this crime, and hold the perpetrators and those who ordered it accountable,” Araghchi added.

The foreign minister noted, “The names of the children of Minab and Lamerd should not remain alive only in memories; these names must also endure in the path of seeking justice.”

“I consider it my duty to convey Fatemeh-Zahra’s voice and the narrative of the children of Minab to international fora and not allow the passage of time to marginalize the truth of this catastrophe and the necessity of accountability for it.”

On the first day of the aggression against Iran, the US military attacked the Minab Elementary School, killing 168 innocent people, including students, sports players, school board members, teachers, and parents.

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