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US lawmakers press Pentagon over civilian deaths in Iran

14 October 2026 - 09:36
News ID: 1877854
Source: Mehr News
US lawmakers press Pentagon over civilian deaths in Iran

A group of 77 US Congress members is “demanding answers” from the Pentagon on the protection of civilians after two deadly US strikes in Iran this year.

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of 77 US Congress members is “demanding answers” from the Pentagon on the protection of civilians after two deadly US strikes in Iran this year.

On September 1, a US air strike killed five civilians, including two children, at a wedding in Kuhestak, Hormozgan province.

In a post on X, Democratic Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari said it was “the latest in a horrifying pattern of civilian casualties” resulting from Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “disastrous and illegal war” in Iran.

She also highlighted a February 28 strike on a school in Minab, Hormozgan province, which killed 120 children.

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