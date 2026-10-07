Education minister: Lamerd, Minab crimes testament to Iranian nation's suffering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s minister of education says the crimes committed in Lamerd and Minab by the US and Israeli terrorist armies stand as testaments to the Iranian nation’s suffering and its rightful cause.

Alireza Kazemi made the remarks during his visit to Lamerd, Fars Province.

He characterized the atrocities in Lamerd and Minab as a profound scar upon the fabric of history, stressing the imperative of conveying the full scope of this unmatched oppression to the international community and generations to come.

He expressed sympathy with the courageous people of Lamerd and elaborated on the historical significance of the aggression against this area.

Noting that the people of Lamerd were among the first groups targeted during the American–Israeli aggressions in the Ramadan War, Kazemi characterized this event as a crime without parallel in human history in terms of its scale, aims, and severity.

Official reports indicated that 21 people, including four children, were killed and a hundred more were injured. On the same day, nearly 400km east, strikes hit an Iranian school in Minab, killing 168 schoolchildren along with their teachers.

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