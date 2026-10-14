Crime committed in Lamerd so vast media cannot fully narrate it: Commander

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the IRGC’s Basij forces in southern city of Lamerd, Fars province, said the crime committed by the American enemy against the people of the city is so vast that the news media cannot fully narrate all its dimensions.

Colonel Ali Gallehdarian made the remarks during a meeting with Hossein Jaberi Ansari, managing director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He stated that each time the dimensions of this catastrophe are reviewed, new aspects of the enormity of the crime emerge, further underscoring the need for responsible narration of the realities of this crime.

The missile used in the attack on Lamerd contained shrapnel designed to penetrate armored vehicles, and that the use of such weapons against civilians raises serious questions about respect for the rules of international humanitarian law, the commander said

What happened in Lamerd is not merely a military event, but an incident with broad human and social dimensions that must be conveyed to public opinion with precision, clear documentation, and credible narratives, he added.

......................

End/ 257