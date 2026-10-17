Photos: Turkish popular caravan from Diyarbakir to Minab in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Turkish popular cyclists' caravan, which is traveling the route from Diyarbakir to Minab with the aim of delivering a message of peace, friendship, and solidarity between the nations of Iran and Turkey, arrived in the city of Qom on Wednesday (October 14, 2026). After covering part of their 24-day journey, the members of this caravan, upon arriving in Qom, visited the holy sites and met with the people of this city.