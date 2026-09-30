Hakim: End of Int’l Coalition's Mission, Beginning of New Phase for Consolidating Iraq's Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement, at the Sovereignty Day ceremony on the occasion of the end of the international coalition's mission to fight ISIS, while commemorating the sacrifices of the Iraqi nation in confronting ISIS terrorism, emphasized, "This confrontation was a brilliant juncture in Iraq's history and emphasized the necessity of independence of decision-making at the national level."

He continued by considering Iraq's martyrs at the forefront of those who should be remembered on this occasion and said, "They sacrificed their lives so that Iraq would remain secure and proud."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement also praised the role of the supreme religious authority in Najaf Ashraf and its blessed fatwa and the significant impact of this fatwa in preserving the integrity, bond, and solidarity of the Iraqi nation.

Hakim also honored the bravery and courage of Iraq's armed forces, from the army, police, and counter-terrorism apparatus to the Popular Mobilization Forces, Peshmerga, tribal mobilization, and resistance forces, and emphasized, "The result of the sacrifices of these forces was the defeat of terrorism and the end of its evil."

He emphasized, "The components of sovereignty are completed when the authority to enforce the law is exclusively in the hands of the government and power is monopolized by the government and its legitimate institutions, and decision-making about war and peace is also a national decision that legal institutions make based on the supreme interests of Iraq and its people."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement stated, "The end of the international coalition's mission doubles the necessity of continuing to strengthen national capabilities, advancing military and security institutions, strengthening intelligence activities, and maintaining permanent readiness to fight terrorism and prevent its return."

Hakim considered the serious resolution of the issue of weapons outside the government framework a requirement of this national responsibility and said, "This is necessary for strengthening the rule of law, protecting society's security, and keeping Iraq away from conflicts and their consequences in the long term."

He emphasized, "Iraq's Sovereignty Day does not only mean the end of an international mission but means the beginning of a new and national phase."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement said, "Real sovereignty is not measured by the coming and going of foreign forces; rather, it is measured by the independence of Iraq's decision-making, the country's security being in the hands of its own forces, and Iraq's economy operating away from others' crises."

Hakim added, "In a region where the arenas of conflict are extensive, protecting Iraq requires that this country not become an arena for settling scores, a source of threat against others, or a passageway for others' wars, and that decision-making about war and peace, protection of the country's borders and sky, and the monopoly of power and weapons be exclusively in the hands of the government and its legal institutions."

In this context, he emphasized, "The resolution of the issue of weapons outside the government framework must take place through dialogue and understanding and while protecting the sacrifices of those who defended Iraq against terrorism."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement stated, "This process does not mean ignoring anyone; rather, it means completing sovereignty and consolidating the government's power."

Hakim, stating that Iraq has taken an important step on the path of reclaiming its sovereignty, said, "Now it is the turn of the more difficult achievement, namely building a capable government in protecting the country's security, political, and economic sovereignty."

He emphasized, "Iraq must become a stable homeland in a tense region and not a field of tensions and crises."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement added, "A country that today takes pride in its sovereignty is well aware of the value of cooperation with Arab and regional neighbors and the international community and strives to establish balanced relations with friendly and brotherly countries based on mutual respect and common interests."

Hakim considered the consolidation of Iraq's sovereignty, refraining from interfering in others' internal affairs, and preventing Iraq from becoming a source of aggression against any country among the principles emphasized by this country.

He noted, "The region's security is our security, and the sustainable provision of the interests of the region's countries is an important part of Iraq's interests, security, and stability."

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement also appreciated any international and regional effort to help the Iraqi people in the war against terrorism and emphasized, "Iraq in the coming phase seeks to expand bilateral relations based on its needs and priorities and in a manner that protects the independence of the national decision."

Hakim concluded by considering Iraq's message to the world clear and said, "Iraq is a partner in every effort to consolidate security and stability, is a voice for dialogue and an arena for convergence, and has a government that worthily strives to reduce tensions and establish relations based on cooperation and mutual respect."

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