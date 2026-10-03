Iraqi resistance leader praises pressure to resume Iran flights

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iraqi resistance official has praised the Iraqi public’s "legendary steadfastness" and mass sit-ins that successfully pressured authorities to resume commercial flights between the holy city of Najaf and Iran, defying a US-imposed aviation blockade.

Sheikh Nazem Al-Saeedi, Head of the Executive Council of the Al-Nujaba Movement, issued a statement on Friday thanking the Iraqi masses for their "honorable positions," which he said proved that "Iraq’s sovereignty is a red line."

"Thank you to everyone who participated, contributed, and attended the sit-in at Najaf International Airport. Your sit-in was an expression of your sense of responsibility, and that standing by the oppressed, supporting the truth, and preserving the bonds of brotherhood among peoples are not passing positions, but rather a moral, religious, and humanitarian responsibility," Al-Saeedi stated.

Confirming the success of the popular pressure campaign, the resistance leader announced that the airport has been reopened for flights and that future protests have been called off.

"Based on your efforts and struggle, Najaf International Airport has been opened, and it has been decided to cancel the open sit-in scheduled to be held in the coming days."

However, Al-Saeedi issued a warning to Washington and its allies, cautioning that the Iraqi people will not hesitate to launch an even stronger and more powerful "angry popular flood" if the unjust American siege on Iraqi airports continues.

"Let everyone know: There is no guardianship over the Iraqi decision, and no retreat from national sovereignty," he declared.

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