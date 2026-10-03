Iraq and Iran agree on 40 daily flights by Iranian airlines to and from Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office on Friday announced an agreement under which Iranian airlines, excluding Mahan Air, will operate 40 flights per day from and to Najaf International Airport.

According to Iraq’s official news agency, the agreement was reached following the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office’s follow-ups with the relevant parties.

The flights are aimed at facilitating the movement of passengers and pilgrims and supporting humanitarian, medical, tourism, and educational aspects, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said.

The office stressed that Iraq bases its foreign relations and communications on the interests of its people and emphasizes establishing balanced and positive relations with various countries.

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