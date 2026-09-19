Iranian FM hits back at French FM over human rights allegations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, has hit back at recent human rights allegations by French Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, criticizing Paris for its silence over the killing of Iranian schoolchildren by the United States.

In a post on X on Saturday, Araghchi said 1.5 million Algerians were massacred by France during Algeria’s war of independence, adding that Paris has officially registered less than one-tenth of them while continuing to refuse to apologize for its colonial crimes.

“Stop your crocodile tears @jnbarrot,” Araghchi wrote, mentioning his French counterpart on the social media platform.

“Your silence when the US massacred our schoolkids said it all,” he added.

Araghchi’s remarks came after the French foreign minister accused Iran of human rights violations in what Tehran described as interventionist allegations.

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