Araghchi: American people deserve better than footing bill for Israel’s wars

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the American people should not have to bear the cost of wars fought by Israel, while highlighting Iran’s attacks on US military facilities in the region.

“The American people deserve better than footing the bill for Israel’s wars,” Araghchi said in a post on X on Friday.

Referring to earlier remarks by US Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, in which he acknowledged damage caused by Iran to US military facilities in Bahrain, Araghchi praised the US official’s “condor”.

“Our powerful Armed Forces did indeed ‘blow the hell out of the 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain,’ as well as other bases supporting US aggression,” he said.