Araghchi, Berri discuss coordinated action against Israeli expansionism, warmongering

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has held a telephone conversation with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to discuss regional developments and the urgent need for coordinated action by regional nations against the expansionism and warmongering of the Zionist regime.

In the telephone call on Monday night, Araghchi underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s unwavering commitment to preserving Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of continued aggression by the genocidal Israeli regime.

He reiterated Tehran’s full support for Lebanon’s honorable resistance against occupation and acts of aggression.

Berri expressed appreciation for Iran’s steadfast backing of Lebanon and briefed the Iranian foreign minister on the situation in southern Lebanon, where the occupying regime continues its crimes, including strikes, demolitions and the forced displacement of civilians.

He stressed the legal and moral responsibility of the international community and Islamic nations to halt the Zionist regime’s lawlessness and to hold its perpetrators accountable.

The call comes as Israeli forces persist in occupying Lebanese territory south of the Litani River, carrying out airstrikes and destroying civilian infrastructure despite repeated diplomatic frameworks that have failed to end the aggression.

Lebanese health authorities have documented thousands of martyrs and wounded, along with massive displacement, since the latest phase of the Zionist onslaught intensified earlier this year.

Iran has consistently maintained that support for Lebanon’s resistance is a principled position rooted in opposition to occupation and in defense of regional sovereignty.

Officials in Tehran have repeatedly warned that Israeli expansionism against Lebanon cannot be separated from the broader campaign of aggression targeting the Axis of Resistance.

Berri, a veteran political figure and leader of the Amal Movement, has long coordinated with resistance forces in confronting Israeli violations.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of closer coordination among regional countries to confront the occupying regime’s attempts to impose new facts on the ground through military force.

Western powers and the United Nations have failed to enforce even the most basic restraints on Israeli offensives in southern Lebanon. Iran has made clear that any genuine de-escalation must include an end to occupation, accountability for war crimes, and respect for Lebanon’s right to resist.

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