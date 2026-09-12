Israeli Attacks Kill Two Palestinians as Gaza Ceasefire Violations Reach 337 Days

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation army continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on Friday for the 337th consecutive day, carrying out shelling and opening fire across several areas of the enclave, killing two Palestinians, including one who succumbed to earlier injuries, and wounding several others, a day after Israeli attacks killed nine Palestinians.

One Palestinian was killed and nine others were wounded on Friday morning in an Israeli drone strike near the entrance to Al-Sumoud Camp, west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Mohammed Shamali succumbed to wounds sustained on Thursday when Israeli forces targeted a group of Palestinians in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood.

In central Gaza, a local source said Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire east of Deir al-Balah. A shell also struck the home of the Abdul Jawad family near the entrance to Abu Hosni Street in the city, with no injuries reported.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east and south of Khan Younis, while Israeli warships fired offshore from the city. Israeli forces also opened fire toward the Gaza City coastline.

Nine Palestinians, including two girls, were killed and others injured in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip beginning early Thursday, despite the ceasefire agreement remaining in effect.

According to medical sources in Gaza, four of those killed were members of the same family. The remaining Palestinians were killed in separate attacks targeting a vehicle and areas sheltering displaced people.

Four family members killed in Beit Lahia

In one of the deadliest attacks, Al-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of four members of the Ahmad family after they were recovered from the rubble following an Israeli strike on the family’s home in the Beit Lahia Project area of northern Gaza.

Medical sources said two girls, ages 8 and 12, were among those killed, bringing the death toll from the attack on the home to four members of the same family.

The strike came amid a series of Israeli attacks across northern Gaza, where neighborhoods continue to suffer from widespread destruction and thousands of Palestinians are living in damaged homes or displacement tents.

Israeli strikes hit Beit Lahia, Jabalia

A Palestinian security source said Israeli warplanes carried out two strikes on Beit Lahia and the Jabalia refugee camp shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The source added that Israeli forces also struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians and ambulances, further endangering civilians and emergency crews working to evacuate the wounded and respond to the attacks.

Palestinians killed in southern Gaza

In southern Gaza, one Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle north of Khan Yunis, with the casualties taken to Nasser Medical Complex.

Gaza’s Civil Defense also reported that three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

Two Israeli strikes were also reported on Al-Mawasi, while an ambulance and emergency source said several Palestinians were injured in another Israeli drone strike targeting a camp in Khan Yunis.

Nine Palestinians killed in one single day

The attacks brought the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli strikes across Gaza since early on Thursday to nine, according to medical sources.

The latest attacks are part of continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in Gaza since October 10, 2025.

Israeli forces have continued air and artillery strikes, including attacks near areas sheltering displaced Palestinians, alongside demolitions and destruction inside the so-called Yellow Line. Restrictions on the movement of goods, humanitarian aid and travelers have also continued.

More than 1,300 killed since ceasefire

Figures released by Gaza’s Ministry of Health highlight the mounting human toll since the ceasefire took effect.

As of Wednesday, the ministry reported that 1,358 Palestinians had been killed and 4,541 others injured in Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

With nine more Palestinians killed since early on Thursday, Gaza’s civilian population continues to face deadly attacks despite an agreement intended to halt military operations and protect civilians.



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