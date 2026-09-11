Yemeni Army Liberates Red Sea Coast, Kills 100s of Saudi Mercenaries: Spokesman

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced in a televised statement on Friday afternoon that Yemeni troops and allied fighters from popular committees could drive Saudi-sponsored mercenary forces out of six districts in both provinces, and purge 5,400 square kilometers of land of the militants.

He noted that the gains were made as part of a large-scale military operation, dubbed “Allah is stronger in might and stronger in inflicting punishment.”

Saree went on to say that Yemeni Armed Forces and their allies also defeated seven divisions of Saudi-backed mercenary forces, composed of 38 brigades, killing and wounding hundreds of militants and taking many more as captives.

Furthermore, the Yemeni forces liberated a large number of prisoners who were being kept in inhumane conditions in detention facilities overseen by Saudi mercenaries.

Saree highlighted that Yemeni air defense units also carried out 32 operations and managed to intercept and shoot down nine intruding Saudi aircraft.

He paid homage to valiant servicemen of the Yemeni Armed Forces, praising their heroic sacrifices on the path to defend the nation and homeland.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed that passage through the Red Sea remains open to all vessels, except for shipments from Saudi Arabia, which are subject to a naval blockade.

The Yemeni military stands firmly committed to maintaining the “siege for a siege” equation, will target Saudi military buildups, and will ramp up attacks in parallel with any escalation as long as aggression against their homeland persists and the blockade is not completely lifted, he said.

On July 20, the Sana’a government announced a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia in response to "an unjust and oppressive siege" on Yemen for almost 12 years.

Subsequently, the Yemeni armed forces have reported a series of successful missions that have targeted vessels associated with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen, initiating a comprehensive military offensive that received support in terms of military, political, and logistical assistance from the United States and several Western countries.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have lost their lives; however, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its primary goal of reestablishing a puppet government that served its interests.