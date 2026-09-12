Israeli fear grows over Yemeni armed forces’ advances

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces’ striking advances along Yemen’s western coast and their control of the strategic port of Al Hudaydah have drawn intense attention from Israeli circles and caused alarm among them.

The sudden and unexpected collapse of Saudi-backed elements along Yemen’s western coast has shocked the intelligence and military institutions of the Zionist regime, while reports by Hebrew-language media confirm that the erosion of Riyadh’s influence poses a direct strategic threat to the regime’s security and represents a fundamental shift in the maritime balance in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Hebrew-language media, particularly Yedioth Ahronoth and Maariv, as well as Channels 12 and 14 of the Israeli regime, highlighted shared concerns in Riyadh and Tel Aviv following Sanaa’s capture of the strategic city and port of Mocha and the advance of its forces toward the Taiz highlands and the islands in the southern Red Sea.

The Israelis believe these advances are bringing Sanaa to the verge of directly controlling the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Mayyun Island, potentially resulting in a naval blockade of the occupiers.

In response to these developments on the ground, the Zionist enemy conducted extensive military exercises in the Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) area, involving the air force, navy and the 80th Division.



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