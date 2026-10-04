Saudi Warplanes Carry Out 60 Airstrikes and Missile Attacks on Yemen in 24 Hours

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes carried out 60 airstrikes and missile attacks over the past 24 hours, targeting civilian sites in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Taiz, Hajjah and Marib, a military official in Sanaa said

Sanaa armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie said on Saturday in a post on Telegram that the strikes were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, in addition to missile attacks launched from Najran.

He said the latest escalation brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the start of the escalation to 1,410.



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