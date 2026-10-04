Yemeni official says Saudi strikes will not halt Ta’izz operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Yemeni official says Saudi airstrikes on civilian areas and facilities in the capital Sana’a will not halt military operations or efforts by local forces to push remaining Saudi-backed forces out of Ta’izz province.

Hazam al-Asad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, made the remarks in a post on X on Saturday, saying attacks on civilian sites in the Yemeni capital would not affect operations by the Yemeni armed forces and local fighters in Ta’izz, in southwestern Yemen.

Asad said operations aimed at removing “remaining Saudi formations” in the province would continue, adding that Saudi airstrikes could not alter the course of the fighting.

He also stressed that attacks on civilian targets would not weaken the resolve of Yemeni forces to continue operations on several fronts.

Ta’izz has remained one of Yemen’s main areas of conflict since the war escalated. Yemeni army soldiers and allied fighters from popular committees have launched operations on several fronts across Ta’izz province and city since Wednesday.

The comments came as another Sana’a-based Yemeni official said Saudi Arabia is using religious issues in its political and media messaging amid the continuing conflict.

Mohammed Taher Anam, an adviser to Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, said Riyadh is seeking to portray the war as a religious confrontation by raising alleged threats to Islam’s holiest sites in Mecca and Medina.

Anam said Saudi Arabia’s claims about Yemeni attacks targeting the two holy cities are part of an effort to rally religious sentiment and divert attention from “military and political setbacks,” Al-Masirah television reported.

The Yemeni official also noted that Saudi forces are continuing air and artillery attacks against civilian areas and infrastructure, saying more than 1,350 attacks had targeted parts of Yemen.

He went on to say that roads, bridges, communications networks and other infrastructure had been damaged, causing civilian casualties.

Anam further argued that continued military action would not resolve the conflict and called for negotiations, saying Riyadh should accept responsibility for its role in the war and the blockade imposed on Yemen.

He also stated that the war had extended beyond Yemen’s borders, saying Yemeni forces had targeted locations inside Saudi Arabia, including Najran, Jizan, Abha and Khamis Mushait.

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