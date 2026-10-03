Yemeni govt offers amnesty to Saudi-backed forces in Taiz, urges them to return home

ABNA24 - The Sanaa government said on Friday that the Yemeni armed forces (Sanaa forces) are entrusted with protecting the rights and property of the Yemeni people.

Government Spokesman Dr. Omar Al-Bukhaiti stated to the Sanaa-based Yemen News Agency (SABA) that that the only targets of today’s Armed Forces strikes are the Saudi enemy and its military buildup, accusing them of seeking to enable the occupier to undermine Yemen’s sovereignty, dignity and resources.

He reassured residents of Taiz that protecting the lives and property is the armed forces’ foremost objective.

Al-Bukhaiti called on We call on the people of Taiz to join the Armed Forces to rid the province of the occupier.

The government spokesman commended Taiz residents for their role in liberating large areas and thwarting what he described as the enemy’s long-term plans. He also welcomed calls by Taiz community leaders to prevent further bloodshed and restore social unity.

Al-Bukhaiti called on those remaining in the ranks of the Saudi-backed forces to take advantage of the presidential amnesty, assuring them of their safety.



/129