Yemen Forces Announce Major Operation Targeting Aramco Facilities in Riyadh

ABNA24 - Yemen’s Sanaa-based armed forces declared on Saturday that they had carried out a major military operation targeting Saudi oil giant Aramco in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

In a statement, the armed forces’ spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarie affirmed that Aramco facilities in Riyadh were accurately targeted with a number of ballistic missiles and drones.

He said the operation successfully achieved its objective.

The spokesman added that the operation came in response to Saudi aggression against Sanaa and the other provinces, which had been subjected to 60 airstrikes and missile attacks over the previous 24 hours. This brings the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks on Yemen since the start of the escalation to 1,410.

Yemen armed forces’ spokesman reiterated that the armed forces would continue to enforce the equation of blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation and target Saudi military buildups until the aggression against Yemen is halted and the blockade on the country is lifted.



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