Debate Erupts in Catholic Church Over Initiative to Promote Understanding of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference and Archbishop of Bologna, has drawn criticism from Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for backing an initiative to promote greater knowledge of Islam and strengthen dialogue among followers of different religions.

In response, Viganò warned Muslims in Italy against trusting Zuppi. Italian writer Salvatore Izzo has described the controversy as an example of how interfaith dialogue can be misrepresented and turned into an accusation against Christian identity.

Last week, Zuppi attended the presentation of a collection titled *“Sheets for Understanding Islam”* at Palazzo Borromeo, the site of the Italian Embassy to the Holy See.

The educational collection was prepared with contributions from Christian and Muslim researchers and in cooperation with Italy’s main Islamic communities. It covers topics including the history of Islam, theology, the Quran, Muslim society and Islamic spirituality.

The material is primarily intended for schools and teachers. Its stated goal is to address religious ignorance and provide Italian society with a more accurate understanding of Islam.

Speaking at the event, Zuppi highlighted the widespread lack of knowledge about Islam and called for greater education and understanding of the religion. He described the publication as being “the opposite of the theory of the clash of civilisations.”

He also warned against media headlines that fuel Islamophobia, saying that learning about other religious communities can contribute to peaceful coexistence and help Christians better understand their own roots.

Viganò Warns Muslims Against Trusting Zuppi

In a text published two days ago on the website *Renovatio 21*, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò directly addressed Muslims in Italy and cautioned them against placing their trust in Zuppi.

Viganò alleged that the president of the Italian Bishops’ Conference had contributed to weakening Catholic teachings and reducing church attendance.

Izzo, the author of the commentary, argued that these claims link the decline of religious practice in Western societies to Zuppi’s activities without providing specific evidence connecting education about Islam with the weakening of Catholic faith.

Izzo further noted that learning about Islam and studying the Quran do not amount to accepting the religion or abandoning Christian beliefs. Rather, religious knowledge can help distinguish between religious teachings, faith communities and extremist movements, while preventing the actions of violent groups from being attributed to all Muslims.

The writer also referred to *Nostra Aetate*, a declaration of the Second Vatican Council that emphasises respect for other religions, recognition of shared spiritual values and efforts to overcome past misunderstandings and hostilities.

Interfaith Dialogue and the Legacy of Assisi

Izzo also recalled Zuppi’s reference to the 40th anniversary of the interfaith gathering in Assisi, held on October 27, 1986. The meeting, initiated by Pope John Paul II, brought together representatives of different religions to pray for peace.

According to Izzo, the educational initiative on Islam was designed to strengthen mutual respect, interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. He said its content could be subject to scholarly discussion and criticism, but portraying such an initiative as a sign of surrender to Islam amounted to a departure from rational dialogue.

The writer concluded that understanding Islam is not a threat to Christian faith, but a cultural and social necessity in Italy’s religiously diverse society.