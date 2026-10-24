At least seven killed after gunmen open fire at church in Jordan

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least seven people have been killed, and 34 others wounded, in an attack in Jordan’s Karak governorate that saw gunmen open fire during a funeral at a church.

Director of Jordan’s Public Security Directorate Obaidullah Al-Maaytah told a press conference on Friday that seven people are confirmed dead after the assault on a Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud.

Twenty-seven of the ⁠wounded were receiving treatment in hospitals, he said.

The search for the gunmen is ongoing, Al-Maaytah added, pledging that “the perpetrators will be caught and our national unity will not be hit”.

Survivors said they heard an explosion when the funeral procession started, after which masked attackers broke into the church and began shooting for several minutes.

State-owned television station Al-Mamlaka reported that security forces were deployed to the church and were pursuing two suspects, who got out of a vehicle and opened fire.

Funeral attendee Khaled Burqan told Al-Mamlaka that dozens of people were at the procession. One of the assailants carried a pistol, he said, and the other carried a rifle.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Without naming a specific group, Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya told the press conference that the “terrorist” attack was “unprecedented” and was perpetrated by a group with “no relationship to humanity”.

“This country will never be dragged into terrorism and violence,” he said, adding that “Jordanians have never seen something like this before”.

“The blood of Jordanians is precious, and we will strike with an iron fist against anyone who overreaches against this country,” he said in a post on X.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also strongly condemned the attack, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. “It goes without saying that an attack not only on a place of worship but during a funeral procession is especially heinous,” Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

Such attacks are extremely rare in Jordan. Christians, numbering about 300,000 people, make up a minority of Jordan’s population of roughly 11.5 million, though the country is home to several biblical sites that attract Christians from around the world.

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