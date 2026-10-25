Al-Azhar’s grand imam condemns deadly church attack in southern Jordan

ABNA24 - Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar, has strongly condemned a terrorist attack on a church in Jordan’s southern Karak Governorate, expressing the institution’s full solidarity with the Jordanian government and people in confronting extremism and terrorism.

In a message published on his official social media accounts, al-Tayeb denounced the attack, which targeted innocent and defenseless people, describing it as a crime that contradicts the teachings of divine religions.



He said the perpetrators’ actions demonstrated their distance from the values of mercy, humanity, and morality.



“Our hearts are with our brothers in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan following the heinous terrorist attack that targeted a church in Karak Governorate and struck innocent and defenseless people,” al-Tayeb said.



The Al-Azhar chief also extended his condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.



He called on God to protect Jordan and its people from harm and to preserve security, peace, and stability in Jordan and other countries.



The condemnation follows an armed attack on Friday during a funeral ceremony at a church in the village of Hamoud in Karak Governorate, southern Jordan. According to Jordanian media reports, two armed men opened fire on mourners, killing seven people and injuring 10 others.



