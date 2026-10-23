Why are Washington and Tel Aviv think tanks more terrified of "Shiite Mahdism" than of missile capability?

AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency — ABNA: The second session of the specialized workshop "Mahdism; Resistance until Reappearance - Eschatological Analysis of Regional Events" was held with a presentation by Hojjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Zohair Dehghani Arani, professor at the Specialized Center for Mahdism of the Qom Seminary, the detailed account of which is presented to you, our esteemed audience:

Detailed account of the first session

An overview of the three angles of analysis of current wars

As was explained in previous sessions, in examining the fast-moving developments and battles in the region, which may reignite at any moment and take on new dimensions, three perspectives can be considered:

1. The first angle (macro civilizational view): Are these wars merely temporary disputes, or are they a civilizational and historical battle that will transform the fate of the world? This angle is directly linked to the discussion of Mahdism and the future of history.

2. The second angle (intra-religious application to the signs of reappearance): Examining the narrations and signs of the end times and evaluating the conformity of the current fast-moving developments with the signs of reappearance; so that we know whether we are now at that very juncture and what our duty is. (Due to its breadth and complexity, it is fitting that this section be pursued by specialized professors.)

3. The third angle (deep ideological and doctrinal backgrounds):

A precise and deep look shows that behind the scenes of this apparently political and military war, intense religious motivations and beliefs are hidden. The Zionist regime, and especially the "Christian Zionism" current in the US ruling establishment, relying on the media and massive financial resources, are seeking to realize these ideological goals; a knowledge without which the reason for the West's endless support for Israel would be incomprehensible.

Adhering to verse 54 of Surah Al-Ma'idah; the glad tidings of the reappearance of a replacement and striving people

To bless the session with divine words, we adhere to verse 54 of the blessed Surah Al-Ma'idah:

"O you who have believed, whoever of you should revert from his religion - Allah will bring forth [in place of them] a people He will love and who will love Him [who are] humble toward the believers, powerful against the disbelievers; they strive in the cause of Allah and do not fear the blame of a critic. That is the favor of Allah; He bestows it upon whom He wills. And Allah is all-Encompassing and Knowing."

This verse was revealed in sensitive circumstances; when the struggle against enemies was very serious and some weak-faithed individuals were falling short in defending God's religion. God warns that the divine religion will never remain without helpers and supporters; if you do not stand up for the cause, God will in the future bring a people who possess these prominent characteristics:

They are beloved of God and in love with the Lord;

They are humble and modest before the believers;

They are mighty, honorable, and stern before the disbelievers and the arrogant;

They strive in every way in the path of God;

They do not let fear of the blame and reproach of any blamer enter their hearts.

The Holy Prophet's (s) glad tidings about the identity of the promised people and the role of Iranians

In commentary on this noble verse, a famous narration is cited in the commentaries of both sects (Fariqayn) from the Holy Prophet (s): When he was asked who is meant by this worthy people, the noble Messenger of Islam placed his blessed hand on the shoulder of "Salman al-Farsi" and said:

"This is he and his people, and by the One in whose hand is my soul, if the religion were suspended by the Pleiades, men from among these would attain it"

Meaning, this people are Salman and those of his lineage (the Iranians), who even if the religion were in the Pleiades, men from this land would stand for it and attain it.

This verse and narration are very promising and responsibility-creating for us Iranians; while numerous Mahdavi narrations have also been narrated in commentary on this verse, which remind us of preparation for the era of reappearance.

The enemy's explicit acknowledgment of the civilizational nature of the current war

The central point is that the current battle is a full-scale civilizational battle, and this is not merely our claim; rather, clear evidence in the statements of the West's own leaders fully exposes this reality. For example, in the recent speeches of senior US officials, including the statements of Marco Rubio (US Secretary of State) a few days ago, the fundamental civilizational confrontation has been clearly emphasized, and their hidden goals in confronting the Resistance Front and Iran have become evident.

The reflection of Marco Rubio's speech; from war with Greece and Rome to the battle of civilizations

Marco Rubio's position in the US political structure is very lofty; some consider him the second or third person of America, especially since he once competed with Trump in the Republican Party's internal contests for the presidential nomination. Rubio recently, in his speech to Western audiences, referring to the historical battles of the Persians with the Greeks and ancient Rome, tried to incite the historical zeal of Westerners, suggesting that today's Iranians are also pursuing those same past goals. With this argument, he elevated the level of the conflict from a limited regional engagement to a "historical and civilizational battle."

Analysis by "Vali Nasr"; the transition from Islamophobia to "Iranophobia"

This speech brought extensive reactions in Western and domestic circles. Among them, "Vali Nasr" (son of Dr. Seyyed Hossein Nasr, US-based researcher and former Obama advisor) wrote in a tweet: Rubio is practically referring to "the Clash of Civilizations (number 2)" and lays bare the behind-the-scenes policy of American leadership. He stated in his analysis that the era of "Islamophobia" is fading and Westerners are now promoting the "Iranophobia" project in its place; a matter that indicates the growing power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has forced the enemy to adopt such approaches.

Tracing the roots of the "Clash of Civilizations" theory in Western strategic thought

The key term Clash of Civilizations has its roots in the theorizing of the West in past decades. After the collapse of the Eastern Bloc and the defeat of the Soviet Union, two grand theories about the future of history were proposed:

1. The End of History theory (Francis Fukuyama):

He claimed in his famous book that history has reached its endpoint with the unchallenged victory of the Western liberal-democratic system and the United States; of course, years later, especially during the Corona era, he was forced to somewhat modify and rewrite his theory.

2. The Clash of Civilizations theory (Samuel Huntington):

This theorist and senior advisor to US administrations, with the publication of his controversial book (which was praised by figures such as Henry Kissinger), claimed that in the future, the global stage will be the arena of confrontation between great civilizations (such as Western civilization, Chinese Confucian civilization, and Islamic civilization).

Why are Washington and Tel Aviv think tanks more terrified of "Shiite Mahdism" than of missile capability?

A noteworthy tweet by "Alon Mizrahi" about the decline of civilizations

One of the very noteworthy messages recently published in cyberspace belongs to "Alon Mizrahi." With a deep look at global developments, he states that many of the world's civilizations and cultures, such as Chinese civilization, Sunni Islam, the Church, Latin America, and the Protestant and Catholic churches, are all in decline and have nothing new and attractive to say to be able to properly guide the future of humanity.

Shiite Iran; the sole center of ethics and humanity in the contemporary world

Mizrahi says in the final part of his detailed tweet (and emphasizes that he is not very much a supporter of God, but examines the matter from the perspective of ethics and humanity):

"The only place and the only culture in the contemporary world that can manage the centrality of ethics and humanity and offer a plan for it is Iran and the Twelver Shiites."

This kind of awakening is of extraordinary importance, and if we can expand it, its value will be greater than military victories; because the goal of the religion of Islam is the revival of human beings.

This view must be placed alongside the deep guidelines of our martyred Imam; especially his emphases in recent years and after the issuance of the "Second Step of the Revolution Statement" in which he outlined two grand goals:

1. Reaching the new Islamic civilization;

2. Preparation for the reappearance of the great guardianship of His Eminence the Hujjat (a.j.).

We see the effect of that deep foresight today in the victories of the Resistance Front. In the meantime, teachers, professors, and educators bear an unparalleled role in transmitting civilizational thought to the young generation and building a brilliant future for Islamic Iran.

Therefore, the current battle is beyond a military and political conflict; it is a "civilizational war." The West entered the field years ago by designing this scenario to eliminate its rival and nuisance, but today it has not only failed to achieve its goals but has been forced to retreat; a situation we must appreciate.

The doctrinal and religious underpinnings behind the scenes of the war

The second point is that behind this imposed war lie intense religious beliefs; although not everyone has genuine belief and some only pretend to it, the influence of religious beliefs is undeniable. The "Christian Zionism" current, by utilizing major media companies and pre-designed goals, has been able to completely transform the attitude of Western societies. For example, Christians who until one hundred and fifty years ago considered Jews responsible for the crucifixion of Jesus (a.s.) have today become devoted lovers and staunch supporters of the Jewish state; a matter that is the product of years of brainwashing and media planning.

Concrete examples of the influence of religious thinking behind the scenes of Western wars can be clearly seen in their political and military figures. For example, "JD Vance" (Donald Trump's vice president), despite being a Catholic and Catholics, unlike Protestants and Evangelicals, not having a very radical apocalyptic view, explicitly said in his recent interview that if he heard the Antichrist was living among us, he would not be shocked at all! He admitted that in childhood he grew up with the books of "John Hagee" (one of the famous Evangelical and Zionist pastors); this shows the depth of media brainwashing in the Western world.

Another example is the launching of a movement called "Send Me" in the US Army; a plan that "Pete Hegseth" (US Secretary of Defense) has also been a promoter of, and citing verse 8 of chapter 6 of the Book of Isaiah in the Old Testament, tries to inject religious motivation into American soldiers so that, with the belief that they are fighting to carry out a divine mission, they become ready for self-sacrifice.

The Zionist regime and the West's fear of the "Mahdism" discourse

On the opposite side, the enemies try to portray this battle as a religious war against the Mahdism discourse. For example, "Mordechai Kedar," one of Israel's religious and academic figures, on the regime's television, while displaying a book by Shiites bearing the image of a flag-bearer attributed to Imam al-Zaman (a.j.), claimed that Shiites fight with this belief and to hand over the flag to the Twelfth Imam, and are willing to sacrifice their lives for it.

Earlier, "Moshe Ya'alon" (former Israeli Defense Minister) in 2016, in an article in the Los Angeles Times entitled "Why Iran Is Much More Dangerous Than ISIS," acknowledged that Iran's power rests on three pillars: military power, a population of 80 million, and most importantly, "the messianism and Mahdi-belief of Iranians." Officials such as Marco Rubio have also repeatedly referred to this component in their speeches and positions, introducing the Shiite apocalyptic view as the greatest threat to the Western world.

Our duty; introducing the true face of Imam Mahdi (a.j.) and the jihad of clarification

In the face of the enemy's attempt to portray Mahdism as dangerous and violent, our duty is to enlighten and introduce the true face of Imam al-Zaman (a.j.); the Imam of peace and tranquility who establishes global justice by fighting the oppressors and the leaders of disbelief.

Today, through modern tools and cyberspace, this message can be conveyed to the world; just as the global anthem "Salam Ya Mahdi" or the authoritative letter of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to the American people had wide repercussions. With effective cultural work and correct clarification of Mahdism thought, we can bring about great victories in this civilizational war.

In the final part of the IRGC's authoritative letter to the American people, a very beautiful point is mentioned: Muslims and Shiites believe that in the end times, Jesus Christ (a.s.) will return together with Imam al-Zaman (a.j.) and will establish peace and justice in the world. This letter concludes by citing verse 105 of the blessed Surah Al-Anbiya ("And We have already written in the Zabur after the [previous] mention that the land is inherited by My righteous servants"), to emphasize that ultimately the earth will be governed by the righteous during the reappearance of Imam Mahdi (a.j.).

Such enlightening actions are very valuable; just as the historical and forward-looking letters of our martyred Imam to Western youth had extraordinary repercussions in their time.

Why are Washington and Tel Aviv think tanks more terrified of "Shiite Mahdism" than of missile capability?

The mission of teachers and educators in nurturing the companions of Imam al-Zaman (a.j.)

As a lesser friend, I submit; the duty of us teachers, instructors, and cultural officials toward the young generation is very heavy. If we can raise a teenager in such a way that they consider themselves a companion and helper of Imam al-Zaman (a.j.), they will find their path correctly. Youths like Martyr Tehrani-Moghaddam, Martyr Ahmadi-Roozhan, Martyr Hajizadeh, and other dear ones also rose from this same school. What matters is that we keep the presence and remembrance of Imam al-Zaman (a.j.) alive in the minds and hearts of the trusts placed in our hands.

Answers to questions; the difference between "end-time signs" and "signs of reappearance"

Regarding the questions raised, especially the subject of "Yajuj and Majuj," it must be said that Yajuj and Majuj are among the end-time signs and are not necessarily recognized as definite signs of reappearance. There is a difference between end-time signs and signs of reappearance; Yajuj and Majuj are mentioned in Sunni narrations, but in Shiite narrations this subject is less prominent.