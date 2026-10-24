Iranian Army spokesperson calls US ‘the most criminal regime in history’

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, in a message issued in response to remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, described the US as the most criminal regime in history.

General Akraminia wrote in a post on his X account reacted to statements by Rubio on Iran who had said that we are dealing with a country that explicitly says that it is targeting commercial vessels...' You haven't seen this kind of behavior since World War II.

The Iranian Army spokesperson in response said that we are dealing with a country that, while engaged in negotiations, acted with utter savagery—in a single moment killing 168 children and a number of athletes using banned bombs, as well as 104 sailors in a foreign land, and striking a wedding in the very country they were confronting.

The army spokesperson wrote: "Have you ever seen such criminals—from ancient times to the present day?"

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