Iran’s Army Chief: Drone capabilities strengthened for asymmetric warfare

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Army Chief Commander Major General Amir Hatami says the Army has strengthened its drone capabilities and is prepared for asymmetric warfare, citing lessons learned from the two wars imposed by the United States and Israel over the past year.

Hatami made the remarks during a visit to an Army facility producing combat drones on Thursday, where he reviewed the force’s readiness and operational capabilities.

The commander said Iran’s Armed Forces, particularly the Army, were tasked with ensuring security and countering threats, preparing for even unlikely scenarios. He described the enemy as wholly untrustworthy, responsive only to strength, and likely to interpret any leniency as retreat.

He said the Army was actively engaged in producing, distributing and maintaining drones, while personnel had received the necessary training to operate them. Unmanned weapons, including drones, unmanned surface vessels and micro-drones, have assumed a greater role in modern warfare, he added.

Hatami said the Army’s drone development program, including its Arash drones, began in cooperation with the Defense Ministry and had evolved into a major joint initiative involving universities, specialists and knowledge-based companies.

He said the Army had prepared equipment and personnel for asymmetric warfare and was in a stronger position, both quantitatively and qualitatively, to meet its requirements.

Hatami also said the Navy maintained a strong presence at sea and along the coast east of the Strait of Hormuz. He warned that any enemy vessel entering the area would be targeted.

He added that Iran used naval mines and automated control systems to enforce its announced regulations governing passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

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