Top General: Armed Forces bravery in upholding Hormuz symbol of Iran power

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of Iran's Army Navy has said that the valor and braveries of the naval personnel of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz is a symbol of Iran’s power on the international stage.

Speaking during a visit to the 3rd Naval Zone (Nabovvat), Rear Admiral Shahram Irani hailed the role played by the brave naval personnel of the Armed Forces in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman as a symbol of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the international stage.

Referring to the self-sacrifice, valor, and braveries of the Army Navy personnel during the 40-day war [Ramadan War], Rear Admiral Irani stated, “Through their effective and responsible presence in strategic maritime regions, the brave sailors of the Army Navy have taken giant steps toward safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders and upholding Iran’s maritime security and authority."

The valor displayed by the seafaring personnel of the Armed Forces in defending the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of ​​Oman reflects their high spirit of self-sacrifice and sense of responsibility; it serves as a manifestation of their commitment and dedication, a testament to their maritime might, and a symbol of the authority of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he emphasized.

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