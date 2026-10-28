Iran Army: Oil tanker hit mines, caught fire attempting unauthorized crossing of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian army on Tuesday said an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a route not authorized by Tehran.

"A few hours ago, an oil tanker in breach of regulations, having switched off its tracking systems and attempted to cross a prohibited and dangerous area east of the Strait of Hormuz, struck naval mines, causing damage and a fire," the army said in a statement carried by local Iranian media.

The Iranian military has reported on multiple occasions that tankers struck naval mines while attempting to transit areas Tehran considers off-limits.

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