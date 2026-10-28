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Iran Army: Oil tanker hit mines, caught fire attempting unauthorized crossing of Strait of Hormuz

28 October 2026 - 08:21
News ID: 1883457
Source: Mehr News
Iran Army: Oil tanker hit mines, caught fire attempting unauthorized crossing of Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian army on Tuesday said an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a route not authorized by Tehran.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian army on Tuesday said an oil tanker hit mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a route not authorized by Tehran.

"A few hours ago, an oil tanker in breach of regulations, having switched off its tracking systems and attempted to cross a prohibited and dangerous area east of the Strait of Hormuz, struck naval mines, causing damage and a fire," the army said in a statement carried by local Iranian media.

The Iranian military has reported on multiple occasions that tankers struck naval mines while attempting to transit areas Tehran considers off-limits.

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