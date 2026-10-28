Leader of Islamic Revolution meets with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, has met with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei described the Supreme National Security Council and its Secretariat as the “crossroads of policymaking” in the country’s affairs.

He emphasized the interconnectedness of four areas—culture, politics, the economy, and security—and the need for decisions in each area to be accompanied by appropriate supporting measures.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution stressed that sound and well-grounded decisions require a roadmap based on a comprehensive understanding of each undertaking, from its starting point to its conclusion.

Other key topics discussed during the meeting included strengthening national cohesion and unity, as well as mutual trust between the people and officials; making use of the capacities provided by the Constitution, particularly Article 176, to assist the President and executive bodies in facilitating and expediting the resolution of the country's problems; safeguarding national and regional security by maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz; and strengthening bilateral relations with neighboring countries on the basis of lasting and mutual interests.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the enemy's desperation as one of the fruits of national resistance. He also emphasized the need for proactive and timely communication in order to sustain the people's continued participation in defending the country and the system. He further stressed the need to pursue the rights and interests of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front by ensuring that the conditions set forth by the country’s officials for ending the war are met and by bringing the current state of “neither war nor peace” to an end.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council presented a report on the country's situation across various sectors and ongoing efforts. In his report, Dr. Mohsen Rezaei identified the pursuit of the Islamic Republic's strategic policy of “establishing endogenous regional arrangements and order” as one of the initiatives currently being undertaken by the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council.

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