Imam Khamenei's message to Iran’s elites, scientific and sporting medalist

ABNA24 - On the days coinciding with the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima Zahra (pbuh), Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a message addressed to Iran's elites, as well as its scientific and sports medalists, on Oct. 26, 2026.

The full text of his message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

According to one of the narrations, these days coincide with the martyrdom anniversary of the Master and Lady of the women of Paradise, Lady Siddiqah Tahirah, Fatimah Zahra (pbuh). It’s remarkable that the exact time of her martyrdom remains unknown, just as the honorable resting place of that divine light is still hidden. Moreover, because of her exalted station, her true worth and status remain unknown and beyond human comprehension. She was an exemplary figure in terms of worship, servitude, and devotion to God. She was a supreme example in her uniquely close, all-encompassing companionship with the Noble Prophet (pbuh), and she was a valiant defender of the Wilayah [Guardianship] of the Commander of the Faithful [Imam Ali (pbuh)]. She was a paragon in acquiring and imparting knowledge, in situational astuteness and rising up for the truth, in standing firm, and in clarification. She was a top role model in patience, sacrifice, selflessness, helping others without expectation, and showing compassion for others in society. She was an exemplar as a wife, mother, and in raising the children and line of the Infallible Imams (pbut), who are the leaders of humanity. She was a model in her endeavor and striving, selfless struggle, purity, moral refinement, piety, radiance, and spirituality. And in one word, she’s a role model for all believing men and women.

Among the shining virtues of a society based on the example of Lady Fatimah (pbuh) is that it lays out a roadmap for the revolutionary, Muslim nation of Iran for undertaking great social movements, being present in the fields and arenas of struggle and jihad, participating in popular movements, and even aspiring to achieve progress in the sciences and serve others with humility without expecting anything in return.

At this point in time, our beloved Iran is a manifestation of determination and hope more than anything else. The role of Iran’s elite and its talented, capable young people in fostering this hope, advancing the country, and setting it on the path toward a bright future is unparalleled. However, the domain of eliteness isn’t confined solely to the realms of science, technology, sports, and various other skills. Any form of positive, desirable distinction can be a mark of eliteness. These days, we’re witnessing the manifestation of such eliteness in the best of this land's people, who strive to elevate the sacred flag of their homeland due to their vision of a broader horizon. They are the elite in insight and jihad. We consider figures like Rizali Khajavi and Ali Landi to be among the distinguished elite, and their names deserve to be inscribed above the entrances of cultural institutions. Among such prime exemplars in society are the martyrs and self-sacrificing individuals who have left an extraordinary mark on the fate of Islamic Iran and its beloved people by offering their lives and health, and they’ve received from the One God the medal of servitude to Him.

First, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the dear people of our country and each and every one of those people who have brought us these honors, the numerous awards, the medals, and the scientific awards achieved in the Olympiads in astronomy and astrophysics, mathematics, earth sciences, geography, physics, chemistry, biology, computer science, artificial intelligence, and the humanities, as well as the many recent achievements in sports. I also wish to express my admiration and appreciation for the determination and resolve of those leading the caravan of honor and hope, the standard-bearers of our country’s progress for all segments of the elite – from our adolescents and young people to our coaches, professors, and eminent scholars.

The motivation and hope of our elites to bring about changes in the country is a bright flame that I have witnessed, both from near and afar, over the course of many years and decades. Observing this tremendous, hope-inspiring movement of our elites and the country’s scientific community, along with its manifestation in repeated, successive, annual championships in various scientific disciplines, in the Olympiads, and in sports competitions, is a source of profound honor and pride for the entire Iranian nation.

The outstanding results achieved by our country’s hardworking athletes in various disciplines in the recent days and months, together with the new records they’ve set, attest to their effort, determination, resolve, and faith. These are the athletes who with their physical strength, spiritual and moral fortitude, profound faith, and sustained effort, elevate the status of our dear Iran before the eyes of all nations and demonstrate to the entire world the vibrant nature of the valiant Iranian nation. There are the female athletes who make the honorable symbol of the Iranian women’s attire shine before the world. There are the medalists who bring joy and excitement to the hearts of the Iranian nation and honor to the glorious flag of Islamic Iran. Each person does this according to their own ability and thus plays a vital, effective role in realizing the vision of a strong Iran.

Given that these are days marked by cheerfulness and a renewed focus on science and research in the universities, in Islamic seminaries [hawzas], and in schools, I consider it fitting to share a few words on this subject with the seekers of knowledge, the nation's elite, and the distinguished scholars of our dear Iran.

Being among the elite is a divine blessing and gift. At its core are talent and intellectual ability, which is a profound divine gift and immense wealth that the Iranian nation, particularly our youth, possess in abundance. The dictate of reason and servitude to God requires that one express their gratitude for divine blessings. When gratitude is expressed in all its dimensions – in one’s heart, words, and actions – it opens the way for that blessing to reach its full potential.

Appreciation for the blessing of being among the elite must begin with the individual who possesses this blessing and then be cultivated in their surrounding environment. This includes parents and family members, teachers and professors, and in the environment of schools, universities, and the national system. This ensures that such a capacity is fostered, developed, and properly benefitted from. Accordingly, an elite individual bears a heavier responsibility to express their gratitude with their actions for this blessing. It’s therefore incumbent upon them to apply this talent in the most optimal manner toward resolving the challenges facing the country and society while empowering and further developing their own talents.

The distinguished elite aren’t people who, merely by virtue of their possessing a notable amount of talent and intelligence, regard themselves as somehow set apart from others and who only think of their own fleeting, personal desires. An elite is someone who is deeply concerned with developing their abilities, sees themselves as an effective member of society, and uses their talent and potential for the advancement of both themselves and their society.The Iranian elites have demonstrated that knowledge and talent can be turned into tools for addressing the real problems facing the people and the country. From stem cell research, nanotechnology, and biotechnology to advanced aerospace technologies and technologies in industry, mining, medicine, agriculture, nuclear energy, and infrastructure, they have consistently sought to put their knowledge, scientific expertise, and abilities to practical use.

We’re all seeing the tangible effects and manifestations of this progressive movement in our daily lives. There’s the electricity generated by Iranian turbines in power plants; knowledge-based technology used in desalination plants on the southern islands; agricultural drones flying over the farms, orchards, and rice paddies in the north to optimize agricultural operations and the management of water and soil; children being born to infertile couples through Royan’s advanced technologies; the diagnosis and treatment of difficult-to-treat diseases with radiopharmaceuticals; the monitoring of land, water, and crops using remote-sensing satellites; and improvements in productivity and food security through scientific and technological innovations. These are only a few examples that can be mentioned from this vast, blessed endeavor. Furthermore, many other such achievements, particularly in the defense and military sectors, have repeatedly astounded the world in their time and will continue to do so in the future.

A strong Iran depends on scientific and technological power, and this core pillar is one of the most important factors for shaping Iran’s role in the emerging global equations and the new world order. Consequently, the key to Iran’s further empowerment lies in the ability of its elite to push the boundaries of scientific knowledge and find solutions to the country’s scientific challenges. The malice and criminal actions of the enemies of Islamic Iran against its scientists and the elite serve as a stark testament to the pivotal role that our elite play in strengthening the country. The same enemy that has assassinated our society’s prominent scientists and the influential elite during the Second and Third Imposed Wars – and of course, in academic settings and in their everyday lives years prior to that – cannot bear to see Iran advance and grow stronger. It uses every means and method at its disposal to weaken the elite of our dear Iran. This includes spreading hopelessness and discouragement among the elite, taking hold of their minds and spirits, drawing people into the jaws of neo-colonialism, and turning them into mere cogs in the West’s machinery for plunder and capitalism. Nevertheless, they’re oblivious to the fact that every drop of blood shed from the bodies of this nation’s martyred elite, scientists, professors, university students, and schoolchildren has unleashed, and continues to unleash, a storm of determination and progress.

The Iranian nation is well aware of its heritage, from its ancient civilization and its diverse achievements in science and technology, to its roster of world-renowned luminaries and scientists, which stands in stark contrast to the two centuries of severe stagnation and historical passivity that it endured during the Qajar and Pahlavi eras. This nation recognizes the value and importance of the victorious macro-strategy of "Knowledge is Power" (Al- ‘ilm sultan) and its pivotal role in destroying the West’s scientific hegemony. It also acknowledges the rapid growth in science and research achieved by its elite over the past three decades, a significant portion of which is indebted to the distinct measures and guidance of our illustrious martyred Leader, may God sanctify his pure soul. If prior to the current juncture and the Third Imposed War, a new scientific surge was something that had to be urged upon the country’s elite as a necessary, essential step, the experience of the two recent wars has proven to all that this new scientific surge must now be both profound and accelerated. To achieve this objective, it’s imperative that each and every one of the elite and distinguished scholars of our beloved Iran, alongside the officials responsible for scientific, research, and technological institutions and centers, must devote themselves to their primary mission of building a glorious future for Islamic Iran and advancing its progress and prosperity. At the same time, the following points must be kept in mind:

First, there must be a serious, practical, well-defined plan for advancing the basic sciences and the humanities in the country. The growth and development of basic sciences such as physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics, which serve as the foundation for all other sciences and applied technologies, acts as the primary driving force behind the nation's scientific and technological progress. Every nation that has reached an advanced position has done so through the development of its basic sciences, and any country that fails to advance in these fields will inevitably fall behind.

Second, sustained attention must be directed toward undiscovered truths, pushing the boundaries in the basic sciences, and racing to solve famous unsolved problems within these disciplines, particularly in mathematics. This must be treated as a definitive objective.

Third, the cornerstone of any scientific advancement is creativity and innovation. Fostering an environment that encourages creativity and positive imagination - which are the main elements needed for growth and breakthroughs in all, or most, scientific fields - is highly necessary and beneficial. This requires scientific courage to invent, create, and innovate, while cultivating personal and national self-confidence to explore new, uncharted paths. Furthermore, giving meaningful, attractive incentives to anyone who can offer a creative solution that will have a real, practical impact can also play an important role in creating the environment for this progress.

Fourth, self-reliance in solving scientific challenges, building infrastructure, and removing technological bottlenecks for transnational engagement and action, create a combination of both internal structural strength and the ability to open new horizons at the global level.

Fifth, developing the talents of the elite in experimental and applied disciplines – particularly by fostering industry-university cooperation from the earliest years of a student's academic journey and facilitating knowledge-based enterprises – plays an important role in putting knowledge to practical use and fostering the development of the elite. Aligning the country’s scientific and technological capacities and strengthening the links between the elite, academic and research institutions, knowledge-based companies, industries, and even startups, along with support from government agencies throughout the entire chain from knowledge to consumption, and focusing on the major challenges facing the country today and tomorrow – from water, soil, food, and energy to artificial intelligence – can connect and shift the work of professors and students from the laboratories of universities and research centers to workshops and factories.

Ultimately, a rapid, accelerated advancement will only be realized when economic incentives and the commercialization market for products and services are harmonized with the motivation and determination of our elite, and when a lasting and continuous connection is established between the institutions involved in science and research, industry, and the consumer market.

Furthermore, the direct and effective participation of the elite from various theoretical and experimental disciplines in universities and Islamic seminaries, particularly at the levels of planning and policymaking, can make a significant contribution to the country’s progress. It's the responsibility of officials to make full use of the individual capacities, rational thinking, and collective wisdom of the committed elite.

If this path is properly pursued, the center of gravity and the primary hubs of knowledge – particularly in some of the basic sciences – will gradually shift from Western countries to Iran. In the not-too-distant future, the country (Iran) will emerge as a leading authority in science and technology, and the aforementioned objective of our wise, martyred Leader (may God elevate his noble station), of establishing the Persian language as one of the world's primary scientific languages will be realized.

God willing, by the blessing of the blood of the martyrs who were elite scholars, and through the benevolent prayers of our Master and Mawla [Imam Mahdi, may God hasten his noble reappearance], a profound, accelerated advancement in the sciences by the nation's elite and distinguished scholars, together with the comprehensive advancement of an ever-stronger Iran, will pave the way toward the realization of a New Islamic-Iranian Civilization.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Aban 4, 1405

[Oct. 26, 2026]