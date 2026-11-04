Photos: Farewell ceremony for bodies of 20 unidentified martyrs held in Shiraz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The official farewell ceremony for the bodies of 20 unidentified martyrs of the Sacred Defense era was held on Tuesday morning (November 3, 2026) with full military honors and the presence of a group of officials at the entrance of the Quran Gate in Shiraz. So far, the burial ceremonies for six martyrs in the province have been finalized, and they will be laid to rest in various locations in Shiraz and some counties in the coming days. The bodies of the other martyrs, after being carried in funeral processions and honored in the counties, will be returned to Tehran to be buried in other designated locations.